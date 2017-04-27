Rural lawmakers ask for broadband boost

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Maine legislators are being asked to make a big investment to speed up internet service across the state.

The Maine Broadband Coalition says rural areas, in particular, face an urgent need for faster broadband. They say most rural areas have slow internet service now, and that true broadband is often not available.

The state's ConnectME Authority has set the Maine broadband standard at 10 mbs for both download and upload speeds. However, the Coalition says 85 percent of Mainers do not have affordable access to that level of service.

"There are lots of places in rural Maine that have just the equivalent of dial-up or satellite, which is very slow," said Peggy Schaffer of the Broadband Coalition. "These are huge issues for people all across Maine."

Business and community groups say improving internet speed will help local businesses to grow and help encourage more young people to keep living in rural parts of the state.

Lawmakers are considering several broadband bills. One would restructure the existing ConnectME Authority, and use existing telecommunications taxes and feed to increase its funding to $7 million per year. But legislators are also being asked to approve a bond that would borrow $100 million to make a major investment in higher speeds. A bond would also require the approval of Maine voters.

Legislators have been talking about the broadband issue for several years, and have made some changes in law and funding, but one member of the Energy and Utilities Committee said it had been "like pulling teeth" to make progress on the issue. Republican Rep. Norman Higgins, R-Dover-Foxcroft, said he thinks the time has come for taxpayers to put some significant dollars into broadband.

"Oftentimes people say to me, 'maybe this is an overinvestment in rural areas,'" Rep. Higgins said. "But I say to people, 'if you don't invest in rural areas, southern Maine taxpayers will continue to subsidize the rural areas.'"

Advocates for broadband expansion said Wednesday they're also hoping for increased federal funding as part of President Trump's expected focus on infrastructure.

Gov. Paul LePage traveled to the White House Wednesday for a meeting on Maine's infrastructure needs, and a spokesman for the governor said broadband for rural areas was part of the discussion.

© 2017 WCSH-TV