Rep. Pingree will not attend Trump's inauguration

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Maine Congresswoman Chellie Pingree has decided not to go to the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Pingree made the announcement Monday night at a Martin Luther King Jr. dinner in Portland hosted by the Portland Chapter of the NAACP.

The 1st District representative said she has decided to stay in Maine in a show of solidarity with her colleague, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia. Lewis became embroiled in a war of words with President-elect Trump recently after he questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s win on Election Day.

Pingree says that this #MLK quote inspired her to stay in Maine - and NOT go to D.C. - for @realDonaldTrump's inauguration. #NEWSCENTERnow pic.twitter.com/LTbp6MkUip — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) January 16, 2017

Pingree says she will instead stay in Maine on Inauguration Day.

The other members of the Maine delegation, Rep. Bruce Poliquin, Sen. Angus King and Sen. Susan Collins have already announced they will be at the event Friday.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage has also said he will be in Washington to watch Trump take the oath of office.

