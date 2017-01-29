Rallies against Trump travel ban spread to Maine

Protest again Trump administration policies at Portland City Hall

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Mainers who oppose Pres. Donald Trump's policies are airing their concerns in a series of protests on Sunday.

The first rally was held outside of Portland City Hall. Several hundred people turned out to exert pressure on Sen. Susan Collins to serve as an opposition voice to Pres. Trump within Congress and the Republican Party.

A single issue galvanized subsequent rallies at the Portland International Jetport and the Bangor International Airport. Both events were organized in resistance to Pres. Trump's plan to fight terrorism by temporarily stopping citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S.

The rallies in Maine are part of a wave of protests that broke out nationwide in the wake of the travel ban. As the protest multiplied, Pres. Trump went online to defend his policy by tweeting, "Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess!"

