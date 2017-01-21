Pres. Trump assures CIA of his support

LANGLEY, VA - JANUARY 21: Pres. Donald Trump speaks at the CIA headquarters on January 21, 2017 . Trump spoke with about 300 people in his first official visit with a government agaency. (Photo by Olivier Doulier - Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, Custom)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is denying he feuded with the nation's intelligence agencies - telling CIA officers that it was "exactly the opposite."

Despite his denial, Trump in fact had accused intelligence agencies of delaying his briefing about Russia's attempts at hacking during the election campaign and belittled their assessment. Earlier this month he also questioned whether outgoing CIA director John Brennan was the "leaker of fake news."

Trump visited CIA headquarters on Saturday in one of his first stops as president. He told about 400 CIA employees at their headquarters in Virginia that they are really special and amazing people and that "I am so behind you."

