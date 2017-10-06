Old Orchard Beach mobile home park, campground potential site for casino

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Some Old Orchard Beach residents are worried about being displaced after backers selected their mobile home park as a potential casino site.

Pine Grove Village, a 14.5-acre campground and a cluster of 10 single family homes is located just off I-95. The roughly 25-acre site was identified as a possible location for a York County casino if the measure is approved by statewide voters on November 7th.

Progress for Maine, the political action committee backing the ballot question, says the site was selected because it met state requirements for acreage and access to major roads, but no decision has been made. Mobile home residents who lease their sites fear they'll have to move if the owner gets a good offer.

‘There are a lot of other properties handy to Old Orchard Beach and in Saco that would be an ideal location for a project like that would be an ideal location for a project like that wouldn't include disrupting people's lives,’ said Charlie Powers

The proposal must pass a statewide vote on November 7th before Old Orchard town councilors can consider the location as a potential site for a location.

© 2017 WCSH-TV