Women who support Trump look forward to his term in office

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Dozens of Trump supporters gathered in Windham to watch Trump take the oath of office.

The brunch was held at the home of former state Sen. Gary Plummer and his wife Betty. The couple had a miniature swamp with alligators on display, referring to the call to "drain the swamp" in Washington.

There was also a model of a wall, in reference to the one Trump pledged to build on the U.S.-Mexican border.

A number of the people watching the inauguration were small business owners.

They said they hope Trump keeps his pledge to renegotiate trade deals to help their companies thrive in the future.

"I look forward to the promise he has made to small business owners as well as far as the tax cuts and making it affordable for people to stay here in the United States," said Kelly Ryder.

Trump supporters also liked the president's message of unity and believe that Democratic leaders will come around and work with him during his term.

