WCSH
Close

WATCH: NBC's Coverage of Donald Trump's Inauguration

WCSH Breaking News

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 9:45 AM. EST January 20, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC (NEWS CENTER) -- Watch NBC's coverage of Donald Trump's Inauguration as the 45th President of the United States. 

APP USERS CLICK HERE

 

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories