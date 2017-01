(Photo: WUSA)

WASHINGTON - The 44th annual March for Life is being held in Washington on Friday.

The demonstration by abortion rights opponents will begin with a time of musical reflection at 11:45 a.m. ET, followed by a rally at noon. The march itself is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

You can watch all of the events live in the player above.

Copyright 2016 WUSA