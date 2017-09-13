Trump, top Democrats agree on young immigrants

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 06: U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence meet with Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi in the Oval Office. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top House and Senate Democrats have announced agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children — along with some border security enhancements.

The agreement would specifically not include Trump's long-sought border wall. It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants who benefited from a program created by former President Barack Obama that Trump has announced he is ending.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, following a dinner the pair had with Trump at the White House.

It marks the second time in two weeks that Trump has bypassed Republicans to deal with Pelosi and Schumer.

