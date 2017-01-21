(NEWS CENTER) -- Maine women from across the state are standing in solidarity with women marching on Washington today.
Maine organizers say marches in Brunswick, Portland and Augusta are trying to shine a light on women's rights.
More than 600 sister marches are being planned worldwide, including some here in Maine.
- Brunswick: The Women's March on Washington Solidarity Vigil begins at 10 a.m. on the Town Mall.
-
- Augusta: Women's March on Maine starts at 10 a.m. on the west side of the State House.
-
- Portland: Women's Walk Portland starts at 10:30 a.m. Marchers are walking from the Eastern Promenade to Congress Square Park.
-
- Sanford: Women's March on Maine starts at 10 a.m. at Downtown Center Park
-
- Kennebunk: Take a Stand in Kennebunk for Women's Rights begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Town Hall.
For more information visit the Maine March website here.
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs