(NEWS CENTER) -- Maine women from across the state are standing in solidarity with women marching on Washington today.

Maine organizers say marches in Brunswick, Portland and Augusta are trying to shine a light on women's rights.

More than 600 sister marches are being planned worldwide, including some here in Maine.

Brunswick: The Women's March on Washington Solidarity Vigil begins at 10 a.m. on the Town Mall.



Augusta: Women's March on Maine starts at 10 a.m. on the west side of the State House.



Portland: Women's Walk Portland starts at 10:30 a.m. Marchers are walking from the Eastern Promenade to Congress Square Park.



Sanford: Women's March on Maine starts at 10 a.m. at Downtown Center Park



Kennebunk: Take a Stand in Kennebunk for Women's Rights begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Town Hall.

