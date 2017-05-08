WCSH
Close

Pres. Obama cautioned Pres.-elect Trump about Mike Flynn hire

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 12:29 PM. EDT May 08, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Multiple former Obama administration officials have confirmed that President-elect Trump was warned about the prospect keeping association with Mike Flynn in 2017.

 

According to NBC News, the subject was raised the first time that Pres. Obama met with then President-elect Trump just 48 hours after the election was called for Trump.

 

The Obama administration had fired Flynn back in 2014 for what has been labeled as mismanagement and temperament issues.

 

A current senior White House official has already officially responded to the report.

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories