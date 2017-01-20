Theater group depicts 'Death of Liberty'

BELFAST, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Protesters gathered in downtown Belfast Friday to depict the "symbolic death" to demonstrate against President Trump on his Inauguration Day.

The Street Theater group wore death masks while "Lady Liberty" rested peacefully. Peter Baldwin, an organizer of the rally, said he was not against Trump but against his policies that the president wants to put into place.

During the event, Baldwin said, "Liberty and freedom are secreted and life may stir in her again."

With cheering and the beating of the drum, "Lady Liberty" began to rise.

“We have dreams for a better world," Baldwin said, "and once 'Lady Liberty' rises up, that symbolizes the dream."

Nancy Galland was at the demonstration. "I think this event pulls out of all of us that sense of mourning, the sense of loss," said attendee Nancy Galland. "But 'Lady Liberty' stood in the end. We need to be hopeful."

