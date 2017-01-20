Some Republican women join the Women's March on Washington

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PITTSFIELD, Maine ( NEWS CENTER) — On this Inauguration Day, women across the country and here in Maine are mobilizing to March on Washington Saturday.

This is not billed as a protest march, but rather one of unity.

The message: women's rights are human rights and need to be protected.

All are welcome to join in — men, immigrants, minorities, LGBT, and people of all faiths and parties in a show of the strength of our country's diversity.

But many are marching in protest of the Trump administration, and the divisive, ugly campaign that made it a reality.

Some are activists. Most are Democrats or Independents. They marching for myriad reasons.

But all are devoting the time and money to make the trip because they feel compelled to be there.

This is Debra Susi's story.

