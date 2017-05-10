Senate panel subpoenas Michael Flynn for Russia-related documents

WASHINGTON (NEWS CENTER) — The Senate Intelligence Committee has issued a subpoena to Michael Flynn for documents related to their Russia investigation.
The committee chair and vice-chair announced Wednesday the request order.
Flynn is the former national security advisor for President Trump.
According to a release, the committee first requested the documents on April 28, but Flynn declined, through counsel, to cooperate with the committee's request.
NBC News notes, citing a Senate historian, this is the first subpoena Senate Intel has issued since their 9/11 joint inquiry.
