Sen. King gets testy with Trump intelligence officials

Eric Russell, Portland Press Herald , WCSH 6:25 PM. EDT June 07, 2017

(Portland Press Herald) — U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine had a tense and testy exchange Wednesday with President Trump’s top intelligence officials after they refused to answer questions during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers, Director of National Intelligence Director Dan Coats and acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe all refused to discuss their private conversations with the president before the committee. Specifically, Coats and Rogers wouldn’t answer whether they were asked by Trump to interfere in the FBI’s ongoing investigation into the Russian government’s possible collusion with his campaign last year.

