Rep. Poliquin will be seated on House Comm. on Veteran Affairs

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Congressman Bruce Poliquin announced Monday that he'll be serving on the House Committee on Veteran Affairs.

The Maine representative says the committee is the most powerful legislative body in the country when it comes to standing up for veterans.

Poliquin says one of the issues he already plans on dealing with is getting care to veterans in rural communities.

Caring for veterans is something Poliquin says he's very passionate about and he says he won't stand for those who are not.

"I have a nose for waste, I have a nose for corruption and inside dealings and I have zero tolerance for it -- it is great news for veterans in the state of Maine, we now have the strongest voice we could have at the table at the VA," said Rep. Poliquin during the presser.

Copyright 2016 WCSH