NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) -- The office of the Maine Attorney General has responded to the President Trump executive order which halted immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East.

A portion of the statement was as follows: “As the chief legal officers for over 130 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump's unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith."

After the presidential order had taken effect there were hundreds of international travelers that were placed in quarantine as the United States closed all avenues of arrival to the USA for a portion of the weekend from countries of banned origins. A federal judge in Brooklyn placed the first stay on the order, freeing stranded travelers to complete their trips.

In summation: "We are confident that the Executive Order will ultimately be struck down by the courts. In the meantime, we are committed to working to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created.”

Copyright 2017 WCSH