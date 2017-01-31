Maine people gather outside federal courthouse after Gorsuch pick

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Two protests against President Trump's Supreme Court nominee were held tonight in Bangor as well as one in Portland outside the local federal courthouse.

About 50 people gathered on Federal Street to call attention to power potential power Trump's pick could restrict the rights of people in this country.

The event was organized by Maine Rep. Diane Russell, who arrived and spoke after the pick had been made publicly for Neil McGill Gorsuch. The new nominee is known to interpret law within an 'originalism' view, without modern interpretations of constitutional documents.

Protestors who participated were worried about the conservative swing that the court now likely will have and how that could conservatively affect an entire generation of cases on its' docket.

