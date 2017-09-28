Lynch, Kaepernick doormat draws controversy to Missouri bar

(Photo: Staff, KOMU)

A bar in Missouri is catching criticism for the doormat placed outside its doors which some are calling racist.

The make-shift mat features two NFL players who have recently been in the headlines for not standing during the national anthem.

The owner said he placed them out there as a stance against the anthem protest. But soon the owner said the gesture turned into much more.

Jason Burle has been running this Lake Ozark bar for almost 2 years - a project that gives a nod to his military roots.

"This here is my father, served from '69 to '73, United States Navy, Vietnam," he said pointing to a photo.

He, too, served in the military and now his son does as well.

"He's sixth generation," Burle said.

In this "Hallway of Heroes" around the corner from the bar is a reminder of what the SNAFU Bar is really about.

"Mostly, it's people that come in here, either customers or family of customers," Burle said. "We have some people's fathers, grandfathers, uncles, aunts."

But these pictures aren't the ones getting SNAFU Bar attention - it's the ones on his doorstep.

"It just kind of upset me really bad," Taylor Sloan said. "Put a bad taste in my mouth."

Sloan saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of SNAFU over the weekend, took a picture and posted it online. Eventually, he got into a heated argument with Burle on Facebook.

"It just really upsets me when I see people, you know, put kind of a faux patriotism guise on racism," Sloan said.

"It's not a race thing. A lot of people want to twist it around to be a race thing," Burle said. "They were placed the way they came out of the box. I ordered them together. We pulled them out of the box, taped them down. There was no ill-intent."

It's nothing, he said, but distaste for players kneeling during the National Anthem.

"A lot of us military folks take that personal to heart," Burle said. "I could line this whole sidewalk with NFL players that don't stand for the flag."





And a lot of the patrons of his bar would walk on them just the same.

"I commend them for what they're doing as far as the right goes," Burle said. "I fought for that right, the same thing that gives them that right gives me the right to place these out here."

He insists the order was an accident, sending a picture of the jersey switched and hoping to switch the narrative. That way, he can get back to what he started this bar for in the first place.

