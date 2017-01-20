LIVE BLOG: Inauguration Day is here

We're gearing up for the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States Donald Trump Friday in the nation's capital. Scroll down for live updates from WUSA staff and others.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: If you have tickets, you can celebrate the inauguration of Trump with a welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 19 in addition to the events on Jan. 20. A full official schedule can be found here.

INAUGURAL BALLS: Glitz and glam with celebrities and Washington's elite at a number of official inaugural balls. Dress codes are mandated and normally black-tie, so be sure to know what you'll need to wear

CONCERT: The Make America Great Again! concert will be out in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Toby Keith, Jon Voight, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country are scheduled to appear. More on the lineup here.

PARADE: The parade for Donald Trump will be along Pennsylvania Avenue downtown. Expect road closures in the area and tight security.

For a list of the best places to watch the parade, click here.

