Trump era begins with protests, light rain

Protesters outside of an entry point.

The eyes of the world turn to Washington, D.C. Friday as Donald J. Trump officially becomes our nation’s 45th president.

Early morning protesters gathered around D.C. at various security checkpoints to block entry to the inauguration, with some forming human chains to force attendees to other entrances. Police have put on protective goggles and are armed with pepper spray.

Trump tweeted "It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!"

Trump and his wife, Melania, will attend a prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church, known as the "Church of Presidents," on nearby Lafayette Square before joining outgoing President Obama and first lady Michelle for tea on the South Portico of the White House.

At 10:30 a.m., as moving vans and decorators rush to transform the Obama White House into the Trump White House, the two couples will travel by limo down Pennsylvania Avenue for the formal swearing-in ceremony on a specially built platform on the West Portico of the Capitol overlooking the National Mall.

The ceremony — including a formal address by the new president and the swearing-in of Mike Pence, a former Indiana governor and congressman, as vice president — marks the end of an exhaustive, combative campaign in a bitterly divided nation.

Rainy weather could certainly impact Friday’s events for the crowds of people hoping to watch the events in person, as well as the thousands of protestors expected in town.

A very light rain shower started as Trump walked into church Friday morning. The forecast called for rain moving in between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. EST. While temperatures will be mild for this time of year, it could feel a bit chilly in the rain. Because of the rainy forecast, collapsible tote umbrellas will now be allowed along the parade route and the mall but not on Capitol grounds, according to the National Park Service.

After the swearing-in, festivities move to Pennsylvania Avenue for the inaugural parade. More than 40 groups from around the country are scheduled to participate. Later in the evening, official and unofficial inaugural balls across the district will cap the day’s festivities.

Inauguration Day will also be busy behind-the-scenes as the White House readies for Trump and his family. The workers only have about 5 hours to move Obama’s belongings out and move Trump’s in.

On Saturday, Trump will mark his first full day as President with a National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Meanwhile, more than 200,000 are expected Saturday for the Women's March on Washington. The largest scheduled protest surrounding Trump's inauguration begins with a rally at 10 a.m. near the U.S. Capitol at Independence Ave. and 3rd street. The march is expected to begin around 1:15 p.m.

USA Today contributed to this story.

