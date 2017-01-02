House GOP votes to move ethics oversight under its own control

(Photo: via NBC News)

WASHINGTON (NBC News/Alex Moe) — Just hours before the 115th Congress gavels in, House Republicans voted to weaken the independent ethics office that investigates House lawmakers and staff accused of misconduct.

During a closed door meeting Monday, by a vote of 119 to 74, House Republicans defied their leadership to adopt an amendment by Rep Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., to place the Office of Congressional Ethics, known as OCE, under the jurisdiction of the House Ethics Committee.

The move effectively gives the ethics oversight and investigative role to the lawmakers themselves and prevents information about investigations from being released to the public.

Goodlatte's office said the amendment was intended to increase protection of due process rights for House representatives of staffers under investigation and grant them more access to basic "evidentiary standards."

The amendment renames the OCE the "Office of Congressional Complaint Review.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy both spoke out at the closed door meeting against adopting the amendment, according to one source who was in the meeting.

The Office of Congressional Ethics was created in 2008 by the then-Democratic majority led by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, after a series of congressional scandals ended in jail time for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Pelosi slammed the new move. "Republicans claim they want to 'drain the swamp,' but the night before the new Congress gets sworn in, the House GOP has eliminated the only independent ethics oversight of their actions," Pelosi said in a statement. "Evidently, ethics are the first casualty of the new Republican Congress."

"The OCE has a serious and important role in the House, and this amendment does nothing to impede their work," Goodlatte said in a statement defending the move.

