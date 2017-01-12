Clinton emails: DOJ inspector general to investigate FBI, Comey actions

FBI Director James Comey (file photo) (Photo: Joshua Roberts/Reuters via NBC News)

WASHINGTON (NBC News/Pete Williams) — The Justice Department Inspector General says he will review how the FBI and Justice Department handled certain aspects of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

The probe by Michael E. Horowitz will include a review of FBI Director James Comey's news conference in July and his two letters to lawmakers in late October and early November.

"In response to requests from numerous Chairmen and Ranking Members of Congressional oversight committees, various organizations, and members of the public, the Office of the Inspector General will initiate a review of allegations regarding certain actions by the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in advance of the 2016 election," the Justice Department said.

Just 11 days before the 2016 general election, Comey notified Congress that the FBI was reviewing a new batch of emails that appeared to be pertinent to their investigation. The emails, discovered during a probe, were found on a laptop that former New York congressman Anthony Weiner allegedly used to send lewd text messages and pictures to an underage girl.

Investigators also discovered Weiner's estranged wife, Huma Abedin, had used the same laptop to send emails to Clinton.

Ultimately, those emails were deemed unrelated to the Clinton email probe.

But Clinton and her surrogates felt the timing of Comey's announcement hurt her presidential bid.

President-elect Donald Trump lauded Comey's actions at the time and said they "took guts."

Horowitz will also examine:

- Allegations that the FBI Deputy Director should have been recused from participating in certain investigative matters;

- Allegations that the Department's Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs improperly disclosed non-public information to the Clinton campaign and/or should have been recused from participating in certain matters;

- Allegations that Department and FBI employees improperly disclosed non-public information; and

- Allegations that decisions regarding the timing of the FBI's release of certain Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documents on October 30 and November 1, 2016, and the use of a Twitter account to publicize same, were influenced by improper considerations.

Read more at NBCNews.com

Copyright 2016 NBC News