Mayhew, in campaign kickoff, uses fake front pages of 3 Maine papers

The fake Portland Press Herald page used by Mayhew for Maine at Tuesday's news conference in Lisbon. (Photo: Portland Press Herald/Scott Thistle)

(Portland Press Herald) — The Portland Press Herald is objecting to Mary Mayhew’s use of its nameplate on a fake newspaper page promoting her campaign for governor.

At a news conference announcing her candidacy Tuesday, Mayhew used as props large posters made to look like Maine’s three biggest daily newspapers that featured glowing – but fake – headlines.

