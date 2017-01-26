Marijuana becomes legal for personal use on Jan. 30

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — With just a few days until marijuana becomes legal in Maine, the Legislature has passed a one-year moratorium on most aspects of the new law.

Marijuana will still become legal for personal use on Jan. 30.

The plan had been worked out by a legislative committee last week, but Republicans in the House tried to add two more items Thursday that the Governor wants.

He wants $1.6 million for state agencies to hire staff to develop the new rules for the marijuana program, and wants prime responsibility for marijuana to be shifted from the Department of Agriculture to the Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages.

The sponsor of the moratorium bill said those changes can be handled by a special committee that will start work next week, but Republicans said it important to get the funding for the detailed work to begin.

The House rejected the amendment and unanimously passed the moratorium bill. The Senate also passed it unanimously. The bill has now been sent to the Governor, and there's no word yet whether he will sign or veto it.

And if he does veto, that could create more confusion when the law takes effect on Monday.

As of right now, personal growing and use of marijuana will be legal, but that use could only happen at your own residence or someone else's property with their permission.

People under 21 could not have marijuana, and it would be illegal for anyone to use the drug in a motor vehicle. All commercial growing and sale would continue to be illegal for another year.

