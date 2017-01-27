Maine's new marijuana law goes into effect Monday

Maine's recreational marijuana law goes into effect Monday.

Some say loopholes in the legislation have not been closed, such as barring minors from possessing the drug.

In a statement, Scott Gagnon, chair of AdCare Maine and SAM (Smart Approaches to Marijuana) Maine, writes that he's "greatly concerned" about how the law is going into effect. He believes the reason people are facing these issues is because this "is what the marijuana industry proponents put before Maine voters."

"Question 1 proponents have continued to deny the loopholes exist and still have not reached out to our coalition to work on common solutions," Gagnon writes. "We are hopeful that the Legislature and Governor are able to put something quickly in place to ensure we don't have the situation where youth will be able to lawfully possess marijuana come Monday."

The Attorney General's Office offered a brief statement, writing "The marijuana legalization initiative will become law – with all its flaws – at 12:01 AM on January 30th, unless the Governor signs the bill on his desk."

