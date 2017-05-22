Maine's Collins and King promote bipartisanship in divided Senate

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WASHINGTON (NEWS CENTER) — In a polarized environment, Maine's Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Independent Sen. Angus King have a friendly and cooperative relationship.

They recently appeared together on NBC's Meet The Press. Host Chuck Todd said it was unusual because it is difficult to get senators from both sides of the aisle to sit down together.

"It was important for me to do that because, No. 1, in Maine you have a unique set of leaders," Todd said. "I thought, they have unique perspectives, they both try to be sort of centrist within their own parties, center-left with [Sen.] King, center-right with [Sen.] Collins."

Maine's congressional delegations, with just two senators and two representatives, generally work together in a way that larger state delegations don't.

"In fairness, it's much easier from a state like Maine. We have to get along – we are a small state," points out former Maine senator and Secretary of Defense William Cohen. "We have four representatives as such, and the people of Maine, they made a judgment – look, they know each of us, they trust our judgment."

Cohen, a Republican, had a good relationship with Democrat George Mitchell when they were Maine's U.S. senators.

"We made an effort, a real effort to try to subordinate our differences," Mitchell told NEWS CENTER. "To remember that our highest loyalties are to the people of the state of Maine and the country, not to our parties — although we also tried to be effective representatives of our parties."

A number of senators told us that there are delegations where there is competition to claim credit when something happens for their state. And sometimes the competition is fiercest when both represent the same party.

Both The Lugar Center and Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy has ranked Collins the most bipartisan senator for the past four years. But with ideologically driven groups on the far right and left demanding purity, she admits bipartisanship is harder than it once was.

"It used to be that those of us who attempted to bring people together, listen, negotiate and work out compromises were applauded for that work," Collins said. "Now we are often vilified for that work.

"The irony is that I believe that most people are still pragmatic — they want solutions, they recognize that people on both sides of the aisle can contribute to solutions, and they want government to work." she said. "I would just wish that we could have fanatical moderates who would be as energized as those on the left and the right."

King has become a frequent guest on cable news programs as a centrist voice. Former vice-presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) understands why.

"Angus caucuses with the Democrats, but he is truly an independent," Sen. Kaine said. "And everybody, over time, has gotten to know that about him. He is truly an independent."

The numbers appear to bear that out.

The website FiveThirtyEight shows how often senators have voted with President Trump. King's score is 48.8 percent, right down the middle.

Collins' "Trump score" is almost 88 percent, but she is often criticized as being a "RINO" — a Republican in name only.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) thinks that is unfair. He said Collins is highly respected within the GOP caucus.

"I'm not an expert on the people of Maine," Sen. McCain said, "but I do know enough about it that they have always admired independent thought, always believed that they want senators standing up for them, and I think that she and Angus both fit that description more than adequately."

But Collins works across the aisle, too. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is a frequent collaborator.

"Susan and I have always found common ground," Sen. Gillibrand said. "My first bill in Congress was one I did with Susan, which was the repeal of 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell.'"

Gillibrand said both senators from Maine are extraordinary.

Sens. Collins and King work well together, and with others on Capitol Hill. Does that make them effective legislators?

We'll look at that Tuesday.

