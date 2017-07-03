Maine won't turn over records to voter fraud commission

(Photo: Maine Sec. of State)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said he won't comply with a request by President Donald Trump's commission investigating voter fraud.



The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity asked states last week to submit information including voter names, birthdates, the last four digits of Social Security numbers and voter history, as long as it isn't prohibited by state law.



Dunlap said Monday that the commission intends to make the information public but that Maine's Central Voter Registration system is confidential by law.



He also said Maine law also doesn't allow access to information like Social Security numbers, full birth date, voter participation history or party affiliation.



He said Mainers can be confident that his office won't release protected data to the commission or any other entity.

