AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Senate just passed the Real ID bill, which will now go to the House for a vote count.

The bill requires Maine to comply with the feral Real ID law. If the bill is finally passed and signed into law, it would eliminate the threat of Maine driver's licenses not being accepted by federal agencies as an ID.

The bill does allow individuals to "opt-out" of the program, meaning their driver licenses would not be useable as feudal ID.

Opponents voiced concerns about privacy, but Senators overwhelmingly voted for the bill.

