Maine NAACP releases statement about Gov. LePage Lewis comments

Share This Story

(NEWS CENTER) -- Portland NAACP branch has released an official statement in response to Governor LePage's comments about Georgia Senator and civil rights activist John Lewis.

Governor Paul LePage took a swipe at civil rights leader John Lewis Tuesday morning on WVOM Radio for speaking out against President-Elect Donald Trump. "How about John Lewis, last week?" He asked. "Criticizing the President. I'll just say this. John Lewis ought to look at history."

A portion of the statement from Portland NAACP Branch President and State Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross:

“Governor LePage, as the spokesman for our State must apologize to the Nation for his intentional disrespect and blatant ignorance. Congressman Lewis does not need to “learn his history” – he already made history by marching at Selma, working alongside Dr. King and serving in Congress for three decades. Furthermore, the NAACP’s existence was necessitated by the basic fact that despite the bloodshed of our sons from all heritage during the Civil War, the precious Freedom fought for has continued to be denied to people of color up until today.”

CLICK HERE FOR ORIGINAL NEWS CENTER STORY