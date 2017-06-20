Maine Legislature passes ban on use of handheld devices while driving

PORTLAND, ME - MARCH 15: It's one hand on the wheel, one hand on the phone for this motorist on Temple Street in Portland. (Photo: Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Maine Legislature on Tuesday passed a ban on the use of handheld phones and devices while driving.

If enacted, Maine would become the 15th state in the nation to prohibit the use of devices while driving, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, originated in the Transportation Committee and was later passed by both the Senate (21-14) last Friday and the House (85-60) on Tuesday.

