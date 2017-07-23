Members of Gov. Paul LePage's travel group spent four nights last spring at the Trump International Hotel in Washinton, D.C., during a time when the governor was meeting with Trump Officials. (Photo: Portland Press Herald/Trumphotels.com)

PRESS HERALD - Gov. Paul LePage, his staff and security detail spent more than $35,000 on luxury hotels, restaurants and travel to Washington, D.C., over a three-month period last spring as Maine’s Republican governor attended meetings or sought audiences with members of Congress and the Trump administration.

LePage’s appointment calendar also lists dozens of “private appointments” during his four trips to the nation’s capital this winter and spring. His office has refused to provide more details about those appointments.

READ THE FULL STORY in the Portland Press Herald.

The Governor responded on his Facebook page, calling it a "warped news alert." He accuses the newspaper of running the story only because he is reconsidering running for U.S. Senate.

Read the full post below.

Portland Press Herald