LIST: State functions that will remain active during potential shutdown

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Gov. LePage’s office released a statement Thursday afternoon stating LePage is prepared to issue a Civil Preparedness Emergency Order as a result of the state legislature’s "failure to deliver a budget by the end of the fiscal year, which would prevent a government shutdown."

The release states that the governor, preparing for the likelihood and severity of government shutdown, last week directed commissioners of every department — as well as the treasurer, secretary of state, state auditor and attorney general — to determine which employees will work and which services are provided during the duration of an emergency order.

Below is a list of state agencies already designated as "emergency" by Gov. LePage:

► Corrections (DOC): All correctional facilities

► Health & Human Service (DHHS): Psychiatric hospitals

► Law enforcement and first responders, including…

Public Safety (DPS): State Police, Capitol Police, MDEA and Fire Marshal

Inland Fisheries & Wildlife (IF&W): Warden Service

Marine Resources (DMR): Marine Patrol

Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry (ACF): Forest Protection (on-call)

► State Parks, including…

ACF: All state parks

Baxter State Park

IF&W: Maine Wildlife Park, Swan Island

► Administrative & Financial Services (DAFS) / Maine Revenue Services

► Information Technology (OIT): Limited operations to support emergency functions and protect infrastructure, with on-call support, as needed

Further requests submitted by commissioners will be reviewed by the governor's office.

If a state of emergency is issued, the office states, it will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and remain in effect until either being terminated by an executive proclamation or midnight Monday, whichever comes first. If the state of emergency still exists then, the order will be reviewed and revised accordingly.

