LePage withdraws Land for Maine's Future nomination

AUGUSTA, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Gov. Paul LePage abruptly withdrew his nomination of a former state lawmaker to the Land for Maine's Future board on Friday, giving no reason for his action on a nomination that had drawn fire from environmentalists.

LePage, in a three-sentence letter to House Speaker Sara Gideon, wrote that he is no longer nominating former state Rep. Michael Timmons (R-Cumberland) to serve on the board.

Timmons had been criticized by environmental groups for voting in 2015 to sustain LePage's veto of a bill that would have required the governor to sell voter-approved bonds for the Land for Maine's Future program.

For more on this story, read the full report by our media partners at The Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram by clicking here.

Portland Press Herald