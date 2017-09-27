LePage says psychiatric center in Bangor will be built, plans to sue city

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Gov. Paul LePage said Wednesday plans for a psychiatric center in Bangor will continue, and that he is going to file a lawsuit under the ADA against the city of Bangor.

"It's going to be built," Gov. LePage said. "There's no question in my mind."

The governor's plans are to build a 21-bed residence in Bangor for mental health patients previously accused of crimes. It was originally planned for Augusta where it would need an OK from the Legislature's legislative council.

LePage claimed lawmakers asking repetitive questions delayed the process. He decided to bypass lawmakers by building the residence on state-owned land in Bangor.

Last week Bangor's city council imposed a moratorium to stop the project. Mayor Joe Baldacci said the state government had been keeping the city in the dark on the matter, and one woman in attendance of the council's meeting said the region needed a facility, but "obviously this isn't the right place."

