LePage: Potential job loss could have ties to Mass. referendum

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — In a radio interview with WGAN-FM Thursday morning, Gov. LePage mentioned the possibility of two companies and 400 jobs leaving the state in the near future.

LePage said the issues facing the companies are problems he has consistently spoken on for years: energy costs, taxes, wages, etc.

The governor went into detail about one of the companies at risk, telling NEWS CENTER that they're having trouble with a referendum recently passed in Massachusetts, Question 3, which prohibits certain methods of farm animal containment.

LePage mentioned in his WGAN interview that it was about egg producers.

More information to follow.

