LePage: My own son is a victim of Maine's high taxes

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The state legislature and Gov. LePage could be headed for another major faceoff over taxes.

The governor said again on Monday he believes the 3 percent income tax increase on high incomes, passed by voters last November, will hurt Maine’s economy and push more people to leave the state – much like his own son.

Paul LePage II is moving to take a job in Florida that will pay significantly more than he earns now. Gov. LePage says his son, 27, will also save as much as $40,000 in taxes each year.

"Because he will get a job for $30,000 more," LePage said. "And that's not really why he's leaving. He's leaving because he will keep $40,000 more than he keeps now."

LePage has made it clear since November that he wants to eliminate that additional 3 percent tax, which applies to incomes over $200,000. He said individuals are already telling him they are considering leaving Maine, and that businesses say it’s already hurting their ability to attract and hire people for higher income jobs.

Lawmakers are already talking about a variety of bills to eliminate the 3 percent surtax or replace the income that tax would generate with other tax revenue.

Democratic Speaker of the House Sara Gideon said her party will insist on more funding for K-12 schools, which is what the 3 percent tax was for. Speaker Gideon said Democrats want a $180 million increase in school funding in the new budget. She said that increase would allow the state to finally reach the long-debated 55 percent school funding goal.

Top lawmakers in both parties have said a resolution to the 3 percent tax issue is essential to reaching agreement on an overall budget. Several Republicans have called it their "line in the sand."

The new budget needs to be passed by a two-thirds majority vote before the end of June. That two-thirds level can only be reached with significant support from both parties.

