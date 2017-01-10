(Photo: PRESS HERALD)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Advocates and legislative leaders spent Monday studying details of Gov. Paul LePage's proposed two-year budget, and criticism is already evident.

The $6.8 billion budget includes a broad range of policy changes that reflect many of the key issues that have marked the governor's first six years in office.

The centerpiece of the budget is an income tax cut, which would be the third such cut since Gov. LePage took office. But to pay for that cut, there are spending reductions in many other parts of government, in particular, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew said Monday that the DHHS budget is in far better shape than in previous years, so the department is planning to reduce that budget by $140 million in the new budget.

That cut will involve taking 19,000 "able-bodied" adults off the Medicaid program, shortening the time period for benefits in the TANF program to 36 months, and eliminating the General Assistance program, which provides welfare help through town and city offices.

Mayhew told NEWS CENTER that the reductions are all part of a broad effort to reduce the cost of state government so that income taxes can be reduced. She said cutting taxes will help encourage more business to grow and provide jobs.

But Robyn Merrill of Maine Equal Justice Partners told NEWS CENTER the cuts would cause hardship for many people and families. She said 40,000 Mainers have already lost Medicaid benefits and other support as a result of previous cuts under the LePage administration.

Merrill also said that the new cuts would affect people who earn very little money, and suggested the state should be doing more to improve people's lives, rather than take actions that are harmful.

She said Maine Equal Justice and other advocacy groups — including the Maine Education Association and Maine People's Alliance — are working to develop strategies to oppose the budget cuts and changes.

Meanwhile, Republican and Democratic leaders received their budget briefings Monday from the administration.

Republican Senate President Mike Thibodeau said it was too soon to draw conclusions about the budget, and said legislators will spend the next several months studying the details and listening to comments from the public.

Senate Democratic leader Troy Jackson, however, said he had concerns about many aspects of the LePage plan, and suggested Maine people care more about proper funding for education and progeny tax relief than they do about some of the proposals in the governor's budget.

The first hearings are expected at the end of the month.

