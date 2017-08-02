Legislature overrides veto of bill raising tobacco purchasing age to 21

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP / NEWS CENTER) — Maine lawmakers on Wednesday overrode Gov. LePage's veto of a bill to raise the tobacco purchasing age to 21 next year.

Both the House and Senate voted in favor of the override, 90-44 and 29-5, respectively, for LD 1170, An Act to Reduce Youth Access to Tobacco Products. Sen. Paul Davis, R-Sangerville, was the bill's sponsor.

The legislation will only apply to people who are 18 as of July 1, 2018.

LePage vetoed the bill last week, telling WVOM-FM it was "absolutely sinful."

"I am not going to strap a gun to their shoulder and go fight a war if they can't go buy cigarettes," the governor said. "I believe at 18, they are mature enough to make the decision."

