Legislators looking at marijuana moratorium

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The members of the 128th Maine Legislature began work on Wednesday and already are facing a challenge.

Lawmakers have said for the past month that one of their biggest issues will be implementing the marijuana legalization law passed by voters in the referendum.

That law will take effect January 30, but some legislators are already saying they should enact a moratorium to delay it. The argument they make is that there are too many details to work out during the just-started, six-month session.

They point to the need to create the regulatory structure to govern the commercial growing and retail sale of marijuana, including licensing growers and operators of retail " pot shops", as well as the marijuana social clubs provided in the law.

Republican Senate President Mike Thibodeau said Wednesday he favors a year moratorium, during which lawmakers would take care of those and other details.

Thibodeau pointed to the issues involving people driving under the influence and related law enforcement questions.But Democratic Senate leader Troy Jackson -- who agreed there are problems with the law that need to be fixed -- questioned the need for the delay.

"If we dig in we can get it done this session," he said. Jackson added that if legislators do run into problems, they can always slow the process down to figure those out.

Sen. Thibodeau said he has been meeting about the issue with Speaker of the House Sara Gideon. He said they have not yet agreed on the details or even the need for a moratorium, but are still talking about it.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Janet Mills is asking the Legislature to create a 'Cannabis Commission" to help create the needed regulations, and then monitor the marijuana program when it is fully implemented.

