Lawmakers hope to reach agreement with Governor on marijuana

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Leaders of the Maine Legislature's special marijuana committee are meeting Friday morning with Gov. Paul LePage and some of his cabinet members to try to reach an agreement on a new law for recreational marijuana.

Maine voters passed a referendum in 2016 to legalize marijuana, but lawmakers still need to pass a complex bill to implement it. That bill failed to win enough support in October to overcome a veto from the Governor, so members of the marijuana committee will need to make changes before it can pass this winter.

Among the key issues is taxation. The bill calls for a ten percent sales tax on marijuana, along with a ten percent excise tax, part of which would go to towns and cities. The Governor and some Republicans have said that won't raise enough money to cover all the costs of the new program and still provide added revenue for other state services. Legislators had been eagerly anticipating a windfall from marijuana tax revenues.

Gov. LePage has also objected to the proposal to split responsibility for the marijuana program between two state agencies. He wants all the oversight in the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, which already regulates liquor sales.

Some GOP lawmakers say there are other problems with the bill, and that the committee needs to take time making changes before bringing it up for another vote.

The legislature begins its winter session January 3, and marijuana will be one of several major issues on had agenda.



© 2017 WCSH-TV