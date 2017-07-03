Governor, lawmakers reach tentative deal on new budget

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — There appears to be a tentative deal to pass a new state budget and end the state shutdown.

The spokeswoman for Speaker of the House Sara Gideon said the speaker and Gov. LePage have agreed on a plan that would result in the governor signing a new budget.

► LePage, House GOP offer tax hike repeal bill

The plan would basically repeal the $20 million increase in the lodging tax, as LePage and House Republicans want. In exchange, the governor has reportedly agreed to support added funding for Head Start and a behavioral health program.

The process of making those changes is expected to take several hours, but the goal is to complete work on the budget Monday night, so it can be signed and the state government shutdown can end.

© 2017 WCSH-TV