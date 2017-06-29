'I will not sign a bad budget': Gov. LePage on potential for a shutdown

AUGUSTA, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Gov. Paul LePage threatened once again Thursday morning to trigger a shutdown of Maine state government by waiting to veto a budget bill that he doesn’t support.

Meanwhile, the Legislature voted later in the morning to extend their session by five days to provide more time for lawmakers to negotiate and vote on a budget and, if necessary, vote on an override of a LePage veto.

