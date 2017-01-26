House rejects LePage's amendment to marijuana moratorium

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Nothing is simple at the State House.

The House rejected an amendment Thursday from Gov. LePage to the marijuana moratorium.

He wants jurisdiction for making the rules moved from the Department of Agriculture — where the referendum puts it — to the Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages; and he wants the Legislature to provide $1.6 million in upfront funding to pay for the costs of hiring staff to develop all the new rules.

But the House rejected that in a mostly party-line vote.

The House and Senate have both passed the moratorium bill unanimously so far, with final votes coming this afternoon. But lawmakers are worried the Governor might veto the bill if it doesn't contain the things he wants.

Democratic leaders are reportedly preparing another bill, to bring up next week, that would cover the same issues the Governor requested, in hopes that he will not veto the moratorium, and it can take effect before the Jan. 30 deadline.

The moratorium would allow individuals to grow and use marijuana at their own residences or on private property with permission of the owner. They could not use it in a motor vehicle. Only people over age 21 could use or possess the drug, and they could not sell it.

There would also be no retail sale of edibles allowed, scepter what currently happens in medical marijuana facilities. All commercial or retail growing or sale of marijuana would remain illegal under the moratorium.

Copyright 2016 WCSH