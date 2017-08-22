Governor LePage responds to Mainers' letters

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Betsy Kling recaps Total Solar Eclipse
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Make your own Shoebox eclipse viewer
-
Paralyzed dirt biker back on track
-
RAW: Solar eclipse reaches totality in Georgia
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
President Trump outlines new policy in Afghanistan
-
American Ninja Warrior "Flex" Labreck has Maine roots
-
Maine's community colleges freeze rates
More Stories
-
One man escapes after seven-hour standoff at Saco motelAug 22, 2017, 4:02 a.m.
-
'Blood Everywhere': Shark Attacks Seal Near Surfers…Aug 22, 2017, 7:33 a.m.
-
Trump renews Afghan war commitment, sees no speedy exitAug 21, 2017, 8:31 p.m.