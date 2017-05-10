Gov. LePage says he will not run for U.S. Senate in 2018

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

(NEWS CENTER) — Gov. LePage says he will not enter a race for the U.S. Senate in 2018.



According to a statement from the governor released Wednesday by a senior political advisor, LePage plans to "remain focused on the job at hand" and not pursue the office.



"Governor Paul LePage has helped the State of Maine achieve the largest number of private sector jobs in history, implement the largest tax cut in state history, and implement reforms which have resulted in Maine showing a significant revenue surplus earlier this year," the statement reads, "and, while these accomplishments are great, there is more to do."

LePage was long rumored to have been considering a run to challenge incumbent Sen. King.



In mid-April during a speech in Orono, LePage accused King of using Maine politics as a stepping stone to increasing his personal wealth through investments in wind energy. The governor later acknowledged speculation surrounding a possible run, telling MPBN he was "seriously contemplating" the race.

