AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- Republican Gov. Paul LePage says he'll veto legislation that would allow doctors to prescribe medication that a patient may self-administer to hasten death.

The Legislature's health and human services committee on Wednesday is set to decide whether to recommend bills sponsored by Republican Sen. Roger Katz and Democratic Rep. Jennifer Parker.

The Maine Medical Association is not yet taking a position on the legislation because its members are divided.

Opponents say the bills would spur elder abuse and exploitation.

Supporters say the legislation protects against such abuse and that medications cannot treat all pain.

So-called assisted suicide is legal in Washington D.C. and six states, including Vermont.

The nonprofit Death with Dignity Political Fund says 25 states are considering similar bills this year.

