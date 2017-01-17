Share This Story

(NEWS CENTER) -- Governor LePage was asked to speak partway through a Kennebunk Board of Selectmen/Light & Power meeting.

The governor was in Kennebunk to continue his support for the maintenance of Maine hydroelectric dam systems.

Governor LePage has continually defended this on-going use of dams in major Maine rivers.

Some key quotes from Governor Lepage's appearance in Kennebunk:

"Maine could add between 56 and 193 megawatts of generation on current (or) existing infrastructure"

"Let take a look at Quebec...we walked away from hydroelectricity -- they didn't, Today, they have 41,000 megawatts of electricity to sell."

"You may be able to keep your dam because your dam do have economic value to the community -- certainly have a lot of historical value to the communities."