Fireball bottler fights against proposed ban on 'nips' sales

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 17: A bottle of Fireball cinnamon whisky, rapidly becoming a most popular choice, on February, 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Louisiana-based producer of the zippy Fireball cinnamon whiskey is fighting against the Republican governor's proposed ban on in-state sales of tiny alcohol bottles.



The future of the popular, shot-sized "nips" in Maine is in the hands of a state liquor bureau set to vote Tuesday.



The commission expects to finalize the decision in August.



The alcohol company Sazerac calls the proposed ban politically motivated, anti-business and unsupported by direct evidence.



The fight began when Gov. Paul LePage opposed a Democrat's bill to reduce littering by adding a bottle deposit to the tiny liquor bottles.



LePage first said the bill would increase the state's redemption costs and then said it didn't do enough to combat drunken driving.



Sazerac says it could reconsider a planned expansion of its Lewiston plant.

