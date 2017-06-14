Town-by-town election results

A wide range of issues that can't wait until November were decided Tuesday in elections across Maine. Scroll down to see the results town by town.

BAR HARBOR

Article 13 Citizens' Initiative Land Use Ordinance Amendment - Shoreland Tendering/Berthing Facility and Cruise Ship Passenger Cap

YES: 679 // *NO: 925

BUXTON

Article 3 - Shall the Town vote to adopt and enact an Ordinance to Prohibit Growing, Cultivating, Selling and Retail Marijuana Social Clubs in the Town of Buxton, Maine?

*YES: 312 // NO: 243

MSAD 6 Article 1 - Do you favor approving the MSAD 6 budget for the upcoming school year that was adopted at the latest District budget meeting?

*YES: 328 // NO: 266

CUMBERLAND

Question 1 MSAD 51 School Budget

*YES: 556 // NO: 441

DAMARISCOTTA

Secondary Education Budget Validation

*YES: 170 // NO: 48

Great Salt Bay School Budget Validation

*YES: 186 // NO: 34

FALMOUTH

Question 1 School Budget

YES: 740 // NO: 204

PORTLAND

Question No. 1 School Budget - Do you favor approving the Portland School Budget for the upcoming school year

that was adopted at the latest City Council Budget meeting?

*YES: 3148 // NO: 890

Question No. 2 School Budget - Shall the Portland Board of Public Education be authorized to use all or part of the state subsidy?

*YES: 3406 // NO: 656

ROCKLAND

RSU 13 Budget Validation

*YES: 425 // NO: 221

YARMOUTH

Article 30 School Budget Validation

*YES: 1423 // NO: 524

Article 31 Municipal Bond - Shall the town vote to approve design, construction and equipping of improvements to Hillside Street and other town roads including but not limited to roadway reconstruction, paving, sidewalk construction and paving drainage, esplanade and other related improvements, including other site work

*YES: 1386 // NO: 475

© 2017 WCSH-TV